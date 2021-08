Blake Schwarzenbach of Jawbreaker and Joyce Manor will release a split 7-inch as part of a comic series by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss. That comic is called What's the Furthest Place from Here? and it's out, along wiht the 7-inch, on November 10 via image. The comic is described as a "post-apocalyptic coming-of-age" story. Blake contributes "All Night Long" and and Joyce Manor supply "Souvenir."