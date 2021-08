2 hours ago by John Gentile

Itchy-O is the musical troop comprised of 57 members that make a lot of racket. They will release their first live album this Fall via Alternative Tentacles. It's a double disc release and includes two lives shows. It's called Sypherlot/Hallowmas. The Sypherlot disc was recorded at a socially distanced drive-in show at Denver’s Mission Ballroom. The Hallowmas disc was recorded at now-demolished New Tech Machinery building in Denver. The album is out November 5.