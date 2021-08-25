Cancer Bats announce acoustic EP, release song

Cancer Bats have announced that they will be releasing another acoustic EP. The EP is called You'll Never Break Us//Separations Sessions Vol. 2 and will be out September 14 via New Damage Records. The band have released an acousitc version of "Hail Destroyer" called "Hail The Acoustic Destroyer" and features Lindsay Schoolcraft on guest vocals. The band will be touring Ontario in 2022 with Comeback Kid and A Wilhelm Scream. Cancer Bats released You'll Never Break Us//Separation Sessions Vol. 1 in 2020 and released The Spark That Moves in 2018. Check out the song below.