Psycho Las Vegas has announced the first wave lineup for the 2022 version of the festival. Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Mayhem, Satyricon, Watain, Wolves in The Throne Room, Samael, Boris, MGLA, Cirith Ungol, King Woman, Marissa Nadler, Bombers, and Year of No Light are confirmed to play next year. Psycho Las Vegas will take place August 19-21, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV.
Previous StoryCancer Bats announce acoustic EP, release song
Next StoryTours: Danko Jones/The Anti-Queens (ON)
Psycho Las Vegas announces first wave lineup for 2022
Boris The Sprinkler to play two shows in fall
Danzig to headline Psycho Las Vegas, will play Lucifuge set
Boris: "LOVE"
Boris The Sprinkler to release first new album in 19 years
Relaxer to Tour Japan with Boris
D4th of July details revealed
Touche Amore, La Dispute, Torche, more on Nirvana tribute
Boris: 'Noise'
Coliseum: "Black Magic Punks"