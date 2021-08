6 hours ago by Em Moore

IDLES have released a video for their cover of Metallica's "The God That Failed". The video was created by Aaron Hymes. The song is off the upcoming Metallica Blacklist cover album that will be out September 10. Proceeds from the song will go towards All Within My Hands Foundation and Trussell Trust. IDLES released Ultra Mono in 2020. Check out the video below.