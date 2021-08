1 hour ago by Em Moore

Nothing have announced that they are releasing a collection of B-sides called The Great Dismal B-Sides. The release features three new songs, "Amber Gambler", "The Great Dismal", and a cover of "La La Means I Love You" by Delfonics, and will be out October 8 via Relapse Records. A video for "Amber Gambler" has also been released. The video was directed by Ben Rayner. Nothing will be touring this fall and last released The Great Dismal in 2020. Check out the video below.