Bob Vylan release "Pretty Songs" video
Bob Vylan have released a video for their new song "Pretty Songs". The video was directed by Dylan Hayes. The song is available digitally via Ghost Theatre. Bob Vylan released We Live Here in 2021. Check out the video below.

DateVenueCity
Aug 28Reading FestivalReading, UK
Aug 29Leeds FestivalLeeds, UK
Aug 30ALT+LDNLondon, UK
Sep 11The FoundryTorquay, UK
Sep 26Attitude FestivalBristol, UK
Oct 08TY Pawb Arts HubWrexham, UK
Dec 11Sonic Wave FestivalBirmingham, UK