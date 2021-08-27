Bob Vylan release “Pretty Songs” video

by Em Moore
Bob Vylan have released a video for their new song "Pretty Songs". The video was directed by Dylan Hayes. The song is available digitally via Ghost Theatre. Bob Vylan released We Live Here in 2021. Check out the video below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Aug 28
|Reading Festival
|Reading, UK
|Aug 29
|Leeds Festival
|Leeds, UK
|Aug 30
|ALT+LDN
|London, UK
|Sep 11
|The Foundry
|Torquay, UK
|Sep 26
|Attitude Festival
|Bristol, UK
|Oct 08
|TY Pawb Arts Hub
|Wrexham, UK
|Dec 11
|Sonic Wave Festival
|Birmingham, UK