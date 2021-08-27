Check out the new single by Sad Girlz Club!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new single by Sad Girlz Club!

The San Diego band has been kicking out pop punk jams for about three years now and now they've got a new EP. I think I'm Ready finds the band doubling down on melody and energy and it's their sharpest release to date. The lead title-track lead single, is catchy and fast, and has a fair amount of that classic bubblegum sound.

Speaking to Punknews, Singer/Guitarist Shelby Murray said, "Overall, the EP is about embracing change. The title track highlights finally feeling ready to step out of a situation that is no longer serving you and coming to terms with parting ways with a person that no longer values you."

The new EP, I think I'm Ready is out September 24 via Lavasocks. You can pre-order it here and you can check out the new track below, right now!