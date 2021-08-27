Proper announce 2022 tour dates (UK)

by Tours

Proper have announced 2022 tour dates for the UK. The band will also be touring the US this fall with Tiny Moving Parts and later on in the fall with Glass Beach. Proper released I Spent The Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Apr 04, 2022Lending RoomLeeds, UK
Apr 05, 2022Duffy'sLeicester, UK
Apr 06, 2022Exchange BasementBristol, UK
Apr 07, 2022Hope and RuinBrighton, UK
Apr 08, 2022Shacklewell ArmsLondon, UK
Apr 09, 2022Sidney & MatildaSheffield, UK
Apr 11, 2022Dead WaxBirmingham, UK
Apr 12, 2022Hug and PintGlasgow, UK
Apr 14, 2022The MoonGardiff, UK
Apr 15, 2022HeartbreakersSouthampton, UK
Apr 16, 2022Manchester Punk FestManchester, UK