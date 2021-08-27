Proper have announced 2022 tour dates for the UK. The band will also be touring the US this fall with Tiny Moving Parts and later on in the fall with Glass Beach. Proper released I Spent The Winter Writing Songs About Getting Better in 2019. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 04, 2022
|Lending Room
|Leeds, UK
|Apr 05, 2022
|Duffy's
|Leicester, UK
|Apr 06, 2022
|Exchange Basement
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 07, 2022
|Hope and Ruin
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 08, 2022
|Shacklewell Arms
|London, UK
|Apr 09, 2022
|Sidney & Matilda
|Sheffield, UK
|Apr 11, 2022
|Dead Wax
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 12, 2022
|Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 14, 2022
|The Moon
|Gardiff, UK
|Apr 15, 2022
|Heartbreakers
|Southampton, UK
|Apr 16, 2022
|Manchester Punk Fest
|Manchester, UK