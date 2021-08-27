Steve Ignorant has announced rescheduled European tour dates for 2022. The tour will feature a full Crass set and Headsticks will be playing support on all dates. Tickets bought in 2020 and 2021 remain valid and refunds are also available. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 13, 2022
|SO36
|Berlin, DE
|Oct 14, 2022
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE
|Oct 15, 2022
|Zakk
|Dusseldorf, DE
|Oct 16, 2022
|Ancienne Belgique
|Brussels, BE
|Oct 17, 2022
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Oct 18, 2022
|TBA
|Paris, FR
|Oct 19, 2022
|Les Tanneries
|Dijon, FR
|Oct 20, 2022
|Alte Hackerei
|Karlsruhe, DE
|Oct 21, 2022
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE