Steve Ignorant announces rescheduled European tour

by Tours

Steve Ignorant has announced rescheduled European tour dates for 2022. The tour will feature a full Crass set and Headsticks will be playing support on all dates. Tickets bought in 2020 and 2021 remain valid and refunds are also available. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 13, 2022SO36Berlin, DE
Oct 14, 2022HafenklangHamburg, DE
Oct 15, 2022ZakkDusseldorf, DE
Oct 16, 2022Ancienne BelgiqueBrussels, BE
Oct 17, 2022MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Oct 18, 2022TBAParis, FR
Oct 19, 2022Les TanneriesDijon, FR
Oct 20, 2022Alte HackereiKarlsruhe, DE
Oct 21, 2022SchlachthofWiesbaden, DE