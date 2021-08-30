Check out the new video by The Atoms!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new video by The Atoms!

The Atoms make no bones about it- they loooove pop-punk and they especially love it in the Gilman Street style. Their new track, "Bukowski," pings all the hallmarks- Ramones buzzsaw guitars, sugary harmonies, and a fair amount of academic homages. What else do we need to say? If you like pop punk you will dig this. Also, the video features a cadre of surprise guest stars…

You can pick up the new album right here and you can see the video below!