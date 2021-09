11 hours ago by Em Moore

ME REX, the band made up of members of Fresh and Happy Accidents, have released a video for "Galena". The video was directed by Chris Paules. The song is made up of five short songs, "Radon", "Applewhite Iron Sulphide", "Lead", "Wandle", and "Burnt Oak", that are off their 52 track album Megabear that was released earlier this year via Big Scary Monsters. Check out the video below.