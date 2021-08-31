Masks are required for all indoor venues, waiting in lines, inside bathrooms, and wherever physical distancing is not possible. Refunds will be available until October 1. Fest will take place October 29-31, 2021 in Gainsville, Florida. See the statement in full below.

At registration or to pick up your single show tickets at the venue, all attendees will need to get a negative PCR Covid test no more than 48 hours prior to picking up your passes/tickets. If you can not provide a negative PCR Covid test you can show proof of a full vaccination. Full covid vaccination must have been completed by OCTOBER 14th, 2021.

Fest has announced COVID-19 protocols for their 2021 festival. A statement released on their website reads in part,

Fest 2021 COVID-19 Update

A negative COVID-19 test or a full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend FEST 19.

Either of these options must be presented with a valid, government-issued photo ID in order to attend THE FEST 19 OCT 28th, 29th, & 30th- 2021.

For patrons who are not fully vaccinated:

We highly recommend that you do NOT ATTEND any large gathering indoors or outdoors without being vaccinated but if you do decide to take that risk we will be requiring the following to attend:

You must obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 48 hours prior to picking up your passes/tickets. This test must be from a lab and not a rapid or at home test and this test must have the date and time stamp clearly displayed. The negative COVID-19 test can be printed or a digital test result will be acceptable. You will also have to show a valid, government-issued photo ID or passport that has the same name as your negative COVID-19 test.

Attendees under 12, who cannot be vaccinated, can show a negative test to attend the outside venues that are all ages. Attendees under 12 who are not vaccinated should wear a mask at all times and be accompanied by a paid parent or legal guardian at all times. Children 5 and under can attend all ages venues for free under the same Covid protocols.

Attendees with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination can attend with proof of a recent negative coronavirus test.

If you are not vaccinated, we encourage you to wear a mask at all times even if you’ve received a negative COVID test in the last 48 hours.

For fully vaccinated patrons:

Full COVID vaccination must have been completed by OCTOBER 14th, 2021. The last day to receive your second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, October 14th.

An original copy, photocopy, or digital copy (such as a picture on your phone) of your vaccination card will be accepted.

You will also have to show a valid, government-issued photo ID or passport that has the same name as your vaccination card.

GET THE TEST BEFORE YOU FEST. We strongly encourage everyone, including those who are vaccinated to check their covid status before attending FEST. For a list of FREE community-based testing sites near you, check the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Why is this policy necessary?

Taking this step ensures the safety of our guests, staff, and the artists, and implementing this simple measure minimizes risk and the spread of the virus. FEST policy also requires mandatory vaccinations for staff, volunteers and all performers and their crew and this is an extension of those precautions. We are asking you to help us do the same in taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of not only yourself but the people around you attending, working, and performing.

Mask Policy

Masks are required for entry at all inside venues in Gainesville. FL and while inside venues when you are not actively eating or drinking. Masks will also be required while waiting in lines, when ordering food, merch, or beverages, inside restrooms and anywhere you can not socially distance. This is for inside and outside venues as well. Masks are strongly encouraged at all times for those who are not fully vaccinated. Masks will be required of all staff and volunteers when working closely with performers and attendees.

Other COVID-19 Safety Protocols at FEST 19

FEST will follow all CDC and local guidelines. We are also requiring all FEST venues to put out additional sanitation for attendees and make sure bathrooms are cleaned and restocked regularly as well as high touch areas. We are also encouraging venues to keep doors open to help circulate the air during shows.

FEST is asking you not attend if any of the following is true for you or anyone in your party:

Within 14 days before attending the festival you have tested positive, or been exposed to someone who has tested positive for, COVID-19

Within 48 hours prior to attending the festival, you have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 (e.g., a fever of 100.4F or higher, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking muscle pain/achiness, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or any other symptoms associated with COVID-19 identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Within 14 days prior to attending the festival, you have traveled to any international territory identified by federal or applicable state or local governments as being subject to travel or quarantine advisories due to COVID-19

Before the event:

Get vaccinated! (Getting vaccinated now will still give you some protection for FEST weekend)

48 hours before attending FEST. We are encouraging everyone to check their COVID status to help prevent the spread of COVID-19

At the event:

Wear a mask if you are unvaccinated at all times

If you are unvaccinated or at high risk for severe COVID-19, avoid crowded areas of the festival and stay at least 6 feet away from other groups

Avoid physical contact with people outside of your party

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or with hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol

Limit consumption of substances. Consuming alcohol or substances may make you less likely to follow COVID-19 safety measures

Do not attend FEST if you have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea), even if you have been vaccinated

Do not attend FEST if you have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days. People who have tested positive for COVID-19 prior to picking up their FEST 19 passes / tickets and cannot attend the festival can receive a refund.

After the event:

Remember that shows outside of the festival may have different COVID-19 protocols

Outdoor music events are safer than indoor events

Outdoor dining options are safer than indoor dining options

If you are attending an indoor event and are unvaccinated, wear a mask and maintain 6-foot distance from other parties at all times.

When you get home:

Stay home and get tested if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, even if you are fully vaccinated