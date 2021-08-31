The Velvet Underground documentary trailer released

A trailer for the upcoming documentary about The Velvet Underground has been released. The documentary is called The Velvet Underground and was directed by Todd Haynes. The film features interviews with surviving members of the band as well as previously unreleased performances and footage. It will be out in theaters and streaming on Apple TV+ on October 15. A soundtrack featuring Velvet Underground rarities that was curated by Todd Haynes and music supervisor Randall Poster will also be released on October 15. Check out the trailer below.