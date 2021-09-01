Dwarves, MDC, D4 added to PRB main stage

by John Gentile
Covid and travel restrictions have prevented a few bands from playing this year's Punk Rock Bowling. Roy Ellis, The Lawrence Arms, and Bishops Green will not be able to make the Festival. So, three bands have been added to main stage- The Dwarves, MDC, Dillinger Four. PRB is September 24-26 in Las Vegas.
Due to intl travel restrictions & family related issues, we have a few bands that won’t be able to make it to PRB. BUT we have found some killer bands to fill those slots!
Roy Ellis replaced w/ Dwarves
The Lawrence Arms replaced w/ Dillinger Four
Bishops Green replaced w/ MDC pic.twitter.com/CUwFZZTaCP
— 𝙿𝚄𝙽𝙺 𝚁𝙾𝙲𝙺 𝙱𝙾𝚆𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶 (@PunkRockBowling) September 1, 2021