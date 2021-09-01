Dwarves, MDC, D4 added to PRB main stage

Covid and travel restrictions have prevented a few bands from playing this year's Punk Rock Bowling. Roy Ellis, The Lawrence Arms, and Bishops Green will not be able to make the Festival. So, three bands have been added to main stage- The Dwarves, MDC, Dillinger Four. PRB is September 24-26 in Las Vegas.