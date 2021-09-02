Field Day have announced a string of US tour dates for this fall. The band contains ex-members of DagNasty. See below to check out the date and ticket links.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Link
|9.22.21
|San Pedro, CA
|The Sardine / Recess Ops
|bit.ly/3wTXJdT
|9.30.21
|Harrisburg, PA
|hmac_hbg
|https://bit.ly/3AMgHWl
|10.1.21
|Pittsburgh, PA
|The Funhouse at Mr. Smalls
|https://bit.ly/2TMqYBl
|10.2.21
|Hamtramck, MI
|Small's
|https://bit.ly/2T5EjnW
|10.14.21
|Richmond, VA
|Cobra Cabana
|walk up only
|10.15.21
|Philadelphia, PA
|Ortlieb's
|https://bit.ly/3xRAzWc
|10.16.21
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|https://bit.ly/2UwwKH8
|10.23.21
|Atlanta, GA
|Boggs Social & Supply
|https://bit.ly/2UC8mnm
|10.22.21
|Knoxville, TN
|BrickYard Bar & Grill
|https://bit.ly/3e446nD
|11.11.21
|Troy, NY
|The Hangar on the Hudson
|https://bit.ly/3ijgVeY
|11.12.21
|Elliot, ME
|John F Hill Hall
|https://bit.ly/36NGnEh
|11.13.21
|Boston, MA
|Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
|bit.ly/3gFztWe
|12.2.21
|Brooklyn, NY
|MARKET HOTEL
|https://bit.ly/3iahHLi