FieldDay (US)

by Tours

Field Day have announced a string of US tour dates for this fall. The band contains ex-members of DagNasty. See below to check out the date and ticket links.

DateLocationVenueLink
9.22.21San Pedro, CAThe Sardine / Recess Opsbit.ly/3wTXJdT
9.30.21Harrisburg, PAhmac_hbghttps://bit.ly/3AMgHWl
10.1.21Pittsburgh, PAThe Funhouse at Mr. Smallshttps://bit.ly/2TMqYBl
10.2.21Hamtramck, MISmall'shttps://bit.ly/2T5EjnW
10.14.21Richmond, VACobra Cabanawalk up only
10.15.21Philadelphia, PAOrtlieb'shttps://bit.ly/3xRAzWc
10.16.21Baltimore, MDOttobarhttps://bit.ly/2UwwKH8
10.23.21Atlanta, GABoggs Social & Supplyhttps://bit.ly/2UC8mnm
10.22.21Knoxville, TNBrickYard Bar & Grillhttps://bit.ly/3e446nD
11.11.21Troy, NYThe Hangar on the Hudsonhttps://bit.ly/3ijgVeY
11.12.21Elliot, MEJohn F Hill Hallhttps://bit.ly/36NGnEh
11.13.21Boston, MAMiddle East Restaurant and Nightclubbit.ly/3gFztWe
12.2.21Brooklyn, NYMARKET HOTELhttps://bit.ly/3iahHLi