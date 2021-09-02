Today, we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the new video from Brooklyn based noise punks The Death Set! The video is for their new song "Set For Death" and was directed by Aurelien Offner. Johnny Siera said of the video,

"'Set For Death' is our memento mori. Our daily musical reminder of death to remember to live. Very much the meaning behind the band name for me. Fun fact: not only was the lyric 'Vomit for Breakfast" an ode to our old touring style but also the name of a Power Violence band we played with in rural France. The video was directed by our friend Aurelien Offner and his idea was to one-take reenact as many cinematic Death Scenes as possible in the space of one punk rock song."

"Set For Death" is off their upcoming album How To Tune A Parrot that will be out September 10 via Cobraside and Behemoth Records. The Death Set last released Michel Poiccard in 2011. Check out the video below!