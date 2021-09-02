Teenage Halloween have announced a US tour for this fall. Teenage Halloween released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 21
|TV Eye
|Brooklyn, NY
|Oct 22
|TBA
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 23
|Pie Shop
|Washington, DC (w/Bacchae)
|Oct 24
|Christy's
|Greenville, NC
|Oct 25
|TBA
|TBA
|Oct 26
|Static Age
|Asheville, NC
|Oct 27
|Neighborhood Theatre
|Charlotte, NC
|Oct 28
|The Bark
|Tallahassee, FL (w/Bacchae)
|Oct 29
|Fest
|Gainesville, FL
|Oct 31
|TBA
|St. Augustine, FL
|Nov 01
|TBA
|Athens, GA
|Nov 02
|Drkmattr
|Naylville, TN
|Nov 03
|The Union
|Athens, OH
|Nov 04
|Musica
|Akron, OH
|Nov 05
|Funhouse
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Nov 06
|Ask 4 Address
|State College, PA
|Nov 07
|TBA
|Baltimore, MD