Teenage Halloween announce fall tour

Teenage Halloween have announced a US tour for this fall. Teenage Halloween released their self-titled album in 2020. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 21TV EyeBrooklyn, NY
Oct 22TBAPhiladelphia, PA
Oct 23Pie ShopWashington, DC (w/Bacchae)
Oct 24Christy'sGreenville, NC
Oct 25TBATBA
Oct 26Static AgeAsheville, NC
Oct 27Neighborhood TheatreCharlotte, NC
Oct 28The BarkTallahassee, FL (w/Bacchae)
Oct 29FestGainesville, FL
Oct 31TBASt. Augustine, FL
Nov 01TBAAthens, GA
Nov 02DrkmattrNaylville, TN
Nov 03The UnionAthens, OH
Nov 04MusicaAkron, OH
Nov 05FunhousePittsburgh, PA
Nov 06Ask 4 AddressState College, PA
Nov 07TBABaltimore, MD