Heathersett drops new album and Track by Track

Atlanta based alt-rockers Heathersett just dropped the release of their debut self-titled album through 59 X Records. The band have graciously sent over a Punknews exclusive Track by Track run down of the new release as well as the release of a new lyric video for "Jivin & Cryin", see below.

Track by Track

1) Wick To Handle:

This is a love song written from the perspective of not currently being with the one you know you will inevitably end up with. Sometimes you have to stick it out until the time is right. You may feel like you're walking on thin ice at times, but if you play your cards right, everything should work out for the best.

2) Anchorage:

This song is about how you feel when you're in a dysfunctional relationship and you're trying to make sense of it all. Sometimes your brain explores all options, such as "Is it me? Why would anyone want to be with me anyway?" to "What are we doing? Just let me know so I can get on with my life" to "Wait…why would I want to be with you if this is so difficult?" then finally "This is definitely over and I'm relieved".

3) Jivin and Cryin:

Jivin and Cryin is basically whining about life, juxtaposed with the notion that things could always be worse. The verses kind of mope around until the chorus kicks in and declares "if you're crying, then you're breathing, then you're fine".

4) Cowboy Killer:

Cowboy Killer is written from the perspective of someone who is going through the "woe is me" stage of a breakup. The part before you can see clearly once the rain is gone. You're too caught up in things changing and can't see the change was for the better just yet.

5) Maple Key:

Maple Key is about hypocrisy and falling from grace. People sit on high horses and don't want to help people who have fallen, all the while preaching about what they themselves don't even practice.

6) Televisions:

This is just a fun, upbeat song with a lot of cool metaphors and TWO choruses. The bridge has a fun, reggae tinged/Clash inspired breakdown. I think Juergie and I were probably both listening to The Clash at the time.

7) Love Along:

Love Along was a combination of resurrecting some old ideas from an old song of mine, mixed with new riffs and a new chorus. Juergie and I demoed the whole instrumental while a house party was basically happening in the background at his house. Surprisingly, we did not get too lost in the sauce and the demo ended up pretty cool and almost exactly the same as the final studio version.