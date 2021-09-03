Red City Radio cancel Fest appearance

Red City Radio have announced that they are cancelling their performance at Fest due to travel logistics. A statement posted on the band's Instagram page reads,



"We’re super bummed: unfortunately we won’t be performing at thefestfl next month. We tried running every scenario possible to make it work but due to travel logistics and our tour kicking off November 3rd w/ lagwagon1989 - it’s just not in the cards for us to make this one work. There’s a lot of great bands still performing and we know you’re all going to keep it wild out there for us. Have fun, enjoy each other’s company and stay safe! We’ll see you out on the road in November & December. Much love

The band will be touring later this year with Lagwagon. Red City Radio released Paradise in 2020. See the post in full below.