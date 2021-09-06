Wolfgang Kyndy on Architects of Self-Destruction: A Leftover Crack podcast!

Architects of Self-Destruction: The Oral History of Leftover Crack is out now! The book was co-written by Leftover Crack's Brad Logan and Punknews' John Gentile. You can pre-order it right here!

Recently, the authors launched a 10 episode, limited run podcast. The program features Logan and Gentile interviewing people that contributed to the book. Interviews look at both the subjects' interaction with LoC, and their life outside of the LoC orbit.

In Episode #8, we talk to Wolfgang Kyndy! Kyndy toured with LoC in Europe (on just a couple of days notice!) and then was one of the two main drummers for the 'Fuck World Trade' sessions. We also talk about his own bands, hanging with World/Inferno Friendship Society, and the Tompkins Square Park shows! Check it out below!