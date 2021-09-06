Listen to Punknews Podcast #557!

Listen to Punknews Podcast #557!
by Podcast

Episode #557 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em, John, and Hallie talk about Fest's COVID-19 protocols, the trailer for the upcoming Velvet Underground documentary, scam artists, and the mystery of the Turnstile pit pooper. The crew also pay tribute to the late Lee Scratch Perry. Songs by Dream Nails, Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, and Lee Scratch Perry are played. Check out the episode below.