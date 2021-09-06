Episode #557 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode Em, John, and Hallie talk about Fest's COVID-19 protocols, the trailer for the upcoming Velvet Underground documentary, scam artists, and the mystery of the Turnstile pit pooper. The crew also pay tribute to the late Lee Scratch Perry. Songs by Dream Nails, Drinking Boys and Girls Choir, and Lee Scratch Perry are played. Check out the episode below.
Previous StoryWolfgang Kyndy on Architects of Self-Destruction: A Leftover Crack podcast!
Someone took a dump in the middle of a Turnstile circle pit
The Velvet Underground documentary trailer released
FYA Fest announces 2022 lineup
Lee "Scratch" Perry has passed away
Turnstile release "Fly Again"
Dream Nails release "Take Up Space" video
Turnstile release "Blackout" video
Turnstile release "Alien Love Call" video with Blood Orange, announce album details
Turnstile announce new album
Dream Nails announce 2021 tour