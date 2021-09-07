Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere for the new video from UK based Vampire Slumber Party! The video is for their new song, "Meet Me at the Exit" and was edited by Yusuf Laher. Speaking to Punknews Yusuf Laher said of the song,



"It's kind of about escaping to place that doesn't seem to exist unless we make it exist. Or realise that it does, in fact, exist. But there's a lot going on there. I wrote it when we were all on lockdown. Trump was on Twitter. And the end of the world seemed nigh. The video features clips from bands I've played in over the years. Stanley Anvil, The Tubby Wilsons, Lowprofile, Paperjets, Laserchrist, Crash Island and Vampire Slumber Party."

The song is off Vampire Slumber Party's upcoming album Funeral Pop due out September 10 via Hi, Pathetically Records and you can pre-order it here or pre-save it here. Check out the video below.