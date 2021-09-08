Angel Du$t announce album, release video

Angel Du$t have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs and will be out October 22 via Roadrunner Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Big Bite" that was directed by Ian Shelton. Angel Du$t will be touring the US this fall with Mannequin Pussy and Pinkshift as well as a handful of headlining dates. Angel Du$t released their EP Bigger House earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.
YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs Tracklist
1. Big Bite
2. No Vacancy
3. All The Way Dumb
4. Dancing On The Radio feat. Tim Armstrong
5. Fear Some
6. Yak
7. Love Is The Greatest
8. Cool Faith
9. Never Ending Game
10. No Fun
11. Truck Songs
12. Turn Off The Guitar