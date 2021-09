, Posted by 7 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Jim Lindberg of Pennywise has released a video for his solo song "The Palm of Your Hand". David Hidalgo Jr. of Social Distortion, Joe Gittleman of Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and Marc Orrell of Dropkick Murphys play on the track. The song is out now via Epitaph Records and a full album will be coming soon. Check out the video below.