Punk Rock Bowling has announced that the Adolescents will not be able to make the festival this year. Fear will be replacing them and will now be playing the after party show on Thursday September 23 at the Sonic Rodeo Stage with Pegboy, M.I.A., and The Besmirchers. Punk Rock Bowling runs September 24-26, 2021 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. See the announcement below.