Napoleon release “Carve Another Scar” video with Corbin Giroux

Napoleon
by

Napoleon have released a video for their song "Carve Another Scar" that features Corbin Giroux of Rarity on guest vocals. The video was directed by Michael "Crusty" Amaral. The song is off their EP Enemy Within that was released earlier this year. Check out the video below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 16Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON
Nov 26Avant GardeOttawa, ON
Nov 27L'EscoMontreal, QC
Nov 28Queens HotelBarrie, ON
Dec 03Corktown PubHamilton, ON
Dec 04SilenceGuelph, ON