Napoleon release “Carve Another Scar” video with Corbin Giroux

by Em Moore
Napoleon have released a video for their song "Carve Another Scar" that features Corbin Giroux of Rarity on guest vocals. The video was directed by Michael "Crusty" Amaral. The song is off their EP Enemy Within that was released earlier this year. Check out the video below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 16
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|Nov 26
|Avant Garde
|Ottawa, ON
|Nov 27
|L'Esco
|Montreal, QC
|Nov 28
|Queens Hotel
|Barrie, ON
|Dec 03
|Corktown Pub
|Hamilton, ON
|Dec 04
|Silence
|Guelph, ON