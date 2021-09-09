Koyo/Anxious (US)

by Tours

Koyo and Anxious have announced US tour dates for this fall. Koyo released Drive Out East earlier this year and will be touring with Soul Blind this fall. Anxious released New Shapes in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Nov 01Pie ShopWashington, DC
Nov 03The CamelRichmond, VA
Nov 04Local 506Chapel Hill, NC
Nov 05Studio 69St. Petersburg, FL
Nov 06Justice PubJacksonville, FL
Nov 07PurgatoryAtlanta, GA
Nov 09Spider House BallroomAustin, TX
Nov 10RuinsDallas, TX
Nov 12The UndergroundMesa, AZ
Nov 13ProgrammeFulerton, CA
Nov 14Supply & DemandLong Beach, CA
Nov 16X BarCupertino, CA
Nov 17Starline SocialOakland, CA
Nov 19BeehiveSalt Lake City, UT
Nov 20TBADenver, CO
Nov 21Record BarKansas City, MO
Nov 23Beat KitchenChicago, IL
Nov 24MahallsCleveland, OH