Koyo and Anxious have announced US tour dates for this fall. Koyo released Drive Out East earlier this year and will be touring with Soul Blind this fall. Anxious released New Shapes in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Nov 01
|Pie Shop
|Washington, DC
|Nov 03
|The Camel
|Richmond, VA
|Nov 04
|Local 506
|Chapel Hill, NC
|Nov 05
|Studio 69
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Nov 06
|Justice Pub
|Jacksonville, FL
|Nov 07
|Purgatory
|Atlanta, GA
|Nov 09
|Spider House Ballroom
|Austin, TX
|Nov 10
|Ruins
|Dallas, TX
|Nov 12
|The Underground
|Mesa, AZ
|Nov 13
|Programme
|Fulerton, CA
|Nov 14
|Supply & Demand
|Long Beach, CA
|Nov 16
|X Bar
|Cupertino, CA
|Nov 17
|Starline Social
|Oakland, CA
|Nov 19
|Beehive
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Nov 20
|TBA
|Denver, CO
|Nov 21
|Record Bar
|Kansas City, MO
|Nov 23
|Beat Kitchen
|Chicago, IL
|Nov 24
|Mahalls
|Cleveland, OH