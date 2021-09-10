Nautical Mile - 'Embers' (Track by Track)

We are pleased to bring to you a Track by Track of the new EP titled Embers by Australian pop-punks Nautical Mile . The release is out today through Manic Kat Records.

Embers follows several steps of the grieving process and the associated emotions that come with each stage. During the course of writing the EP each of the band members experienced a loss of some kind and the emotional responses and coping mechanisms that we used to deal with this grief are reflected in the themes of the individual tracks. The tracks on the record loosely follow the five stages described in the Kübler-Ross model of grief

"Dying Light"

Dying Light deals directly with the instantaneous feelings of grief that arise after a traumatic experience. In particular this song is about the loss of a loved one with the lyrics heavily informed by the sudden passing of Brodi's sister in 2019. The song laments the loss and questions why the tragedy came to pass, with reflections of the feelings experienced immediately following the event.

"Purgatory"

Purgatory takes the listener through the process of grief and loss. The song's title reflects the feeling of being stuck between two places during the grieving process, with the track alluding to the waking nightmare that it causes. Lyrically the track draws on our own personal battles with loss and the grieving process - something we’re sure everyone can relate to.

"Where Do We Go?"

Where Do We Go is similar to an internal monologue following a loss and the burning desire to be able to move on with your life. The song speaks about being angry with yourself and others in the wake of a tragedy and living in a state of denial and despair. The chorus speaks about being ashamed of these feelings and reflects how difficult it can be to open up and how unreasonable the anger welling up inside can feel.

"Suppression"

Suppression represents the juxtaposition between the darkness, anger, and fear that arises with grief or adversity and the euphoria and recovery that are associated with being free of these feelings or overcoming an addiction. The songs' chorus and bridge speak about not allowing grief or anger to take control of a person's life and mastering your own feelings to break free. The verses take a darker tone and speak to a persons' internal questioning and anxiety - trying to make sense of it all and find your place in the world.

"Embers"

The title track Embers discusses acceptance and moving on from the grieving process. The song makes mention of all the positive things that are associated with moving on whilst making note of the good times that were experienced previously - in this sense the song almost acts as a sequel to The Only Way Is Through. The message within the song can be applied either to the end of a relationship or the loss of a loved one - don't let the final act and the anger, fear, and grief associated with it cloud your view of the entire experience. The song acknowledges that while things will never be the same it is possible to learn and grow from these experiences.