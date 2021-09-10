Save Face announce album, release video

Save Face have announced that they will be releasing an album. The album is called Another Kill For The Highlight Reel and will be out October 29 via Epitaph Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Bury Me (Tonight!)" that was directed by Tyler Povanda and Connor Meany. The band will be touring this fall with Mom Jeans, Origami Angel, and Pool Kids. Save Face released Merci in 2018. Check out the video and tracklist below.