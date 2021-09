7 hours ago by Em Moore

Debt Neglector have released a video for their new song "Cult Cult Cult". The video was directed by Michael Eliassen and Zach Anderson. The song is off their upcoming album Dirty Water due out November 5 via Smartpunk Records. Ten percent of proceeds from physical pre-orders will be split between Flint Kids Fund and Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village. Debt Neglector released their EP Bad Faith in 2020. Check out the video below.