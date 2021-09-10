Afrika Bambaataa Sued for Child Sex Trafficking

Hip Hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa has been sued for claims related to child sex trafficking. In August, a John Doe plaintiff filed suit for claims related to a string of alleged abuse which occurred from 1991 to 1995 when Doe 12 and Bambaataa was in his 30s. The suit was filed in New York state court under the 2019 Child Victims Act, which allowed victims a limited window of time to file claims related to sexual abuse without statute of limitations issues. As part of the claims, Doe alleges that he was “repeatedly sexually abused and sex trafficked” by Bambaataa at the Bronx River Houses public housing project; that Bambaattaa “eventually began to inappropriately touch [Doe] in his private areas while [Doe] was in [Bambaataa’s apartment]”; that Bambaataa “eventually encouraged [Doe] to watch pornographic videos while in [Bambaataa]’s apartment,” which “progressed to mutual masturbaton… and sodomy"; that Doe “became a victim of sex trafficking as [Bambaataa] would transport [Doe] to other locations and offer [him] for sex to other adult men. During said encounters [Bambaataa] would watch as [Doe] was sodomized by other adult men.”

Bambaataa has not filed a response. This follows a 2016 claim by activist Ronald Savage who alleged that Bambaataa sexually abused him in several times in 1980 when Savage was 15. Three more people came forward with similar allegations after Savage's statement. Bambaataa denied those claims at the time.