Episode #558 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, Sam, and Em talk about the new Amyl and The Sniffers video, Dexys Midnight Runners' upcoming remix album, the new video from Bad Waitress, Bob Vylan's new song, and the reissue of Blackacidevil. Book reports, the spike in reissues, and protest songs are also talked about. Listen to the episode below.