Comeback Kid / Be Well / Devil In Me / Scowl (EU and UK)

Comeback Kid / Be Well / Devil In Me / Scowl (EU and UK)
by Tours

Comeback Kid will be heading to Europe and the UK in 2022 with Be Well, Devil In Me and Scowl. Pre-sale for this round of tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 15th.

DateLocationVenue
19.01.22Germany BerlinHole44
20.01.22Germany HannoverFaust
21.01.22Germany BochumMatrix
22.01.22Germany KarlsruheWeisse Rose
23.01.22Netherlands UtrechtTivoli Pandora
24.01.22UK BristolFleece
25.01.22UK BirminghamMama Roux
26.01.22UK LeedsKey Club
27.01.22UK ManchesterRebellion
28.01.22UK LondonThe Dome
29.01.22Belgium HasseltMuziekodroom
30.01.22France ParisGibus
31.01.22Switzerland WilGare De Lion
01.02.22Italy MilanCircolo Magnoilia
02.02.22Germany MunichBackstage
03.02.22Czech Rep PragueFuturum
04.02.22Germany LeipzigConne Island