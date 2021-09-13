Comeback Kid will be heading to Europe and the UK in 2022 with Be Well, Devil In Me and Scowl. Pre-sale for this round of tickets will go on sale Wednesday, September 15th.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|19.01.22
|Germany Berlin
|Hole44
|20.01.22
|Germany Hannover
|Faust
|21.01.22
|Germany Bochum
|Matrix
|22.01.22
|Germany Karlsruhe
|Weisse Rose
|23.01.22
|Netherlands Utrecht
|Tivoli Pandora
|24.01.22
|UK Bristol
|Fleece
|25.01.22
|UK Birmingham
|Mama Roux
|26.01.22
|UK Leeds
|Key Club
|27.01.22
|UK Manchester
|Rebellion
|28.01.22
|UK London
|The Dome
|29.01.22
|Belgium Hasselt
|Muziekodroom
|30.01.22
|France Paris
|Gibus
|31.01.22
|Switzerland Wil
|Gare De Lion
|01.02.22
|Italy Milan
|Circolo Magnoilia
|02.02.22
|Germany Munich
|Backstage
|03.02.22
|Czech Rep Prague
|Futurum
|04.02.22
|Germany Leipzig
|Conne Island