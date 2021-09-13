Billy Talent announce album, release song with Rivers Cuomo

by Em Moore
Billy Talent have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Crisis of Faith and will be out January 21, 2022. The band have also released a lyric video for their new song called "End of Me" that features Rivers Cuomo of Weezer. Billy Talent released Afraid of Heights in 2016. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Crisis of Faith Tracklist
1. Forgiveness I + II
2. Reckless Paradise
3. I Beg to Differ (This Will Get Better)
4. The Wolf
5. Reactor
6. Judged
7. Hanging Out With All the Wrong People
8. End of Me (feat. Rivers Cuomo)
9. One Less Problem
10. For You