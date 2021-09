, Posted by 54 minutes ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Amy Taylor, Gus Romer, and Dec Martens of Amyl and The Sniffers have been featured on Amoeba Records' "What's In My Bag?" video series. The show was shot from home due to the ongoing pandemic. Amyl and The Sniffers released Comfort To Me last week via ATO Records. Check out the video below.