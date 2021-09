12 hours ago by Em Moore

Dave Hause has released a new song. The song is called "Hanalei" and is off his upcoming album Blood Harmony due out October 22. Dave Hause and The Mermaid will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022. Dave Hause released his EPs Patty and Paddy in 2020 and his last LP was KICK in 2019. Check out the song below.