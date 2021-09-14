Visibly Choked announce EP, release “Mother Tongue” video

by Em Moore
Montreal based experimental punks Visibly Choked have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is self-titled and will be out on November 5 via Mothland. The band have also released a video for their new song "Mother Tongue". The video was directed by Cassidy Johnson. Visibly Choked released an EP of demos for DEMO FEST along with a demo of their single "Uneven Keel" in 2020. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Visibly Choked Tracklist
1. Mother Tongue
2. Too High
3. Uneven Keel
4. A Snake Called Ean
5. Third Time's The Charm
6. Shitlord
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 15, 2021
|The Garrison
|Toronto, ON
|Nov 19, 2021
|M For Mothland at La Sala Rossa
|Montreal, QC