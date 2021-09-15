Montreal based punk festival Pouzza Fest have announced they are canceling their 9 1/2 event. The event was supposed to take place September 24th and 25th, 2021. The current government health restrictions is preventing the festival from going as planned. Already purchased tickets to the event will be refunded. See below for the full announcement.
Bonjour tout le monde, Malheureusement, nous devons annuler le Pouzza 9½. Ça n'a pas été une décision facile à prendre….
Posted by Pouzza FEST on Monday, September 13, 2021