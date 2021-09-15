Rid of Me announce album, release video

by Em Moore
Rid of Me have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Travelling and will be out December 3 via Knife Hits Records and The Ghost is Clear Records. The band have released a video for their first single "Myself". The video was shot and edited by Seth Rosenberg. Rid of Me released Last earlier this year. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Travelling Tracklist
1. Myself
2. 23
3. Travelling
4. I Don't Wanna
5. Fun
6. True (Blue)
7. Spilling
8. Broke Shit
9. Pit
10. Dealing