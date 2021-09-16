Blag Dahlia to play PRB with Ralph Champagne

by John Gentile
Blag Dahlia of The Dwarves is playing a solo set at Punk rock Bowling with Ralph Champagne. (The Dwarves are also playing the main stage). Blag's solo set is September 26 at 11am at Freedom Beat.
How about a little Ralph Champagne w/ your bottomless mimosas?! Join us for the brunch of motherf*ckin' champions ft the salty & sultry sounds of #Blag Dahlia & Ralph Champagne, Sun 11 – 2PM @ the #freedom Beat inside the @Downtown_Grand https://t.co/Q51amubHrK pic.twitter.com/XztOMa86KV
— 𝙿𝚄𝙽𝙺 𝚁𝙾𝙲𝙺 𝙱𝙾𝚆𝙻𝙸𝙽𝙶 (@PunkRockBowling) September 15, 2021