Rationale. announce album, release video

Rationale., the band made up of Joe Taylor and Ryan Rumchaks of Knuckle Puck and Dan Lambton formerly of Real Friends, have announced that they will be releasing their second album. The album is called If The Problem Persists and will be out digitally on September 24 via Smartpunk Records. The band have released a video for their first single "Same Old". The video was directed by Mike Rumchaks. Rationale. released You Are Flawed, But You'll Be Fine. in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.