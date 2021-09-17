Wine Lips announce album, release “Eyes” video

by Em Moore
Toronto based Wine Lips have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party and will be out October 29 via Stomp Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Eyes" that was directed by Sammy J. Lewis. Wine Lips released Stressor in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party Tracklist
1. Eyes
2. Tension
3. Fingers
4. Get Your Money
5. Choke
6. In The Clear
7. Mall Walker
8. Suffer The Joy
9. Lemonade
10. Fried III
11. Kamikaze