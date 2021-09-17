Chastity announces new album, releases “Pummeling” video

by Em Moore
Chastity has announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Suffer Summer and will be out January 13 via Dine Alone Records and Death Wish Inc. They have also released a video for "Pummeling" that was directed by Justin Singer. Chastity released Home Made Satan in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Suffer Summer Tracklist
1. Real World
2. Pummeling
3. Dying to Live
4. When You Go Home I Withdrawal
5. The Barbed Wire Fence Around Happiness
6. Somersault
7. Happy Face
8. Overstimulate
9. Vicious Circle (feat. Dallas Green)
10. Smiling