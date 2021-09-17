Propagandhi have announced that they have postponed all of their shows that are west of Manitoba due to rising COVID-19 case counts in the western provinces. The shows scheduled for Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia will now take place in 2022 and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid. The dates in Manitoba will still be going ahead this October. Choke will be playing support on the majority of dates. Propagandhi released Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the dates below.