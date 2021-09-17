Propagandhi reschedule tour dates for Western Canada

by Tours

Propagandhi have announced that they have postponed all of their shows that are west of Manitoba due to rising COVID-19 case counts in the western provinces. The shows scheduled for Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia will now take place in 2022 and all previously purchased tickets will remain valid. The dates in Manitoba will still be going ahead this October. Choke will be playing support on the majority of dates. Propagandhi released Victory Lap in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 08, 2021The Park TheatreWinnipeg, MB
Oct 09, 2021The Park TheatreWinnipeg, MB
Oct 10, 2021The Park TheatreWinnipeg, MB
Jan 21, 2022StarliteEdmonton, AB
Jan 22, 2022StarliteEdmondon, AB
Jan 23, 2022The PalaceCalgary, AB
Sep 07, 2022The ExchangeRegina, AB
Sep 08, 2022AmigosSaskatoon, SK
Sep 12, 2022The RickshawVancouver, BC (without Choke)
Sep 13, 2022The RickshawVancouver, BC (without Choke)