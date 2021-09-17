Punknews Podcast #559 is now up! In this episode John, Hallie, Sam, and Em talk about the list for Record Store Day Black Friday, the new album from Amyl and The Sniffers, and Green Day's new live cover video. Reunions, petitions, show plans, and produce are also discussed. Songs by Visibly Choked and Ellen and The Degenerates are played. Listen to the episode below.
