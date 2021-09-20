St Louis based indie rock band Foxing have announced a 2022 UK and European tour to support the release of Draw Down the Moon. Tickets to this run of dates are already on sale. See below to view the dates.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Wed, MAY 4, 2022
|Patterns
|Brighton, United Kingdom
|Thu, MAY 5, 2022
|The Castle & Falcon
|Birmingham, United Kingdom
|Fri, MAY 6, 2022
|The Hug & Pint
|Glasgow, United Kingdom
|Sat, MAY 7, 2022
|Gullivers
|Manchester, United Kingdom
|Sun, MAY 8, 2022
|Brudenell Social Club
|Leeds, United Kingdom
|Mon, MAY 9, 2022
|Le Pub
|Newport, United Kingdom
|Wed, MAY 11, 2022
|The Joiners
|Southampton, United Kingdom
|Thu, MAY 12, 2022
|Scala
|London, United Kingdom
|Sat, MAY 14, 2022
|Ab Club
|Bruxelles, Belgium
|Mon, MAY 16, 2022
|Blue Shell
|Cologne, Germany
|Tue, MAY 17, 2022
|Hebebühne
|Hamburg, Germany
|Wed, MAY 18, 2022
|Urban Spree
|Berlin, Germany
|Thu, MAY 19, 2022
|Kranhalle
|Munich, Germany
|Fri, MAY 20, 2022
|Mergener Hof e.V.
|Trier, Germany
|Sat, MAY 21, 2022
|London Calling Festival
|Amsterdam, Netherlands