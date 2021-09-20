Foxing (UK and Europe)

Foxing
by Tours

St Louis based indie rock band Foxing have announced a 2022 UK and European tour to support the release of Draw Down the Moon. Tickets to this run of dates are already on sale. See below to view the dates.

DateVenueLocation
Wed, MAY 4, 2022PatternsBrighton, United Kingdom
Thu, MAY 5, 2022The Castle & FalconBirmingham, United Kingdom
Fri, MAY 6, 2022The Hug & PintGlasgow, United Kingdom
Sat, MAY 7, 2022GulliversManchester, United Kingdom
Sun, MAY 8, 2022Brudenell Social ClubLeeds, United Kingdom
Mon, MAY 9, 2022Le PubNewport, United Kingdom
Wed, MAY 11, 2022The JoinersSouthampton, United Kingdom
Thu, MAY 12, 2022ScalaLondon, United Kingdom
Sat, MAY 14, 2022Ab ClubBruxelles, Belgium
Mon, MAY 16, 2022Blue ShellCologne, Germany
Tue, MAY 17, 2022HebebühneHamburg, Germany
Wed, MAY 18, 2022Urban SpreeBerlin, Germany
Thu, MAY 19, 2022KranhalleMunich, Germany
Fri, MAY 20, 2022Mergener Hof e.V.Trier, Germany
Sat, MAY 21, 2022London Calling FestivalAmsterdam, Netherlands