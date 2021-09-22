Planes Mistaken For Stars and Blunt Razors cancel FEST performances

Planes Mistaken For Stars and Blunt Razors have cancelled their upcoming FEST performances. A statement released on their Instagram page reads,

To our dear friends and fans, it is with deep regret that Planes Mistaken For Stars & Blunt Razors must cancel our shows at The Fest 19. This was a difficult decision to make. We love seeing all of your beautiful faces every year and especially love how the @thefestfl brings together so many amazing people and bands who share a common passion for rock n roll and the community. Thank you all for your continued support and understanding! We love you all so much! THUNDER IN THE FUCKING NIGHT FOREVER!! Gared, Mongo, Chuck, and Neil

Planes Mistaken For Stars released Prey in 2016 and Blunt Razors released Early Aught in 2020. See the post below.