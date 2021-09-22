Scowl announce album, release “Bloodhound” video

Santa Cruz based hardcore band Scowl have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called How Flowers Grow and will be out November 19 via Flatspot Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Bloodhound". The video was directed by Malachi Greene. They will be touring Europe and the UK with Be Well and Devil In Me in 2022. Scowl released Reality After Reality​.​.​. in 2018. Check out the video below.