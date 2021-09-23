Weakened Friends announce album, release video

by Em Moore
Weakened Friends have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Quitter and will be out November 19 via Don Giovanni Records and Big Scary Monsters. The band has also released a video for the title track. They will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 with Snake Eyes. Weakened Friends released Common Blah in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.
Quitter Tracklist
1. Bargain Bin
2. Quitter
3. Everything is Better
4. 25th
5. Tunnels
6. Planes
7. Spew
8. What You Like
9. Haunted House
10. The Last Ten
11. Point of Interest
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Apr 14, 2022
|The Prince Albert
|Brighton, UK
|Apr 15, 2022
|Heartbreakers
|Southampton, UK
|Apr 16, 2022
|Crofters Rights
|Bristol, UK
|Apr 18, 2022
|Outpost
|Liverpool, UK
|Apr 19, 2022
|Hug and Pint
|Glasgow, UK
|Apr 20, 2022
|Dead Wax
|Birmingham, UK
|Apr 21, 2022
|Firebug
|Leicester, UK
|Apr 22, 2022
|Night People
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 23, 2022
|Shacklewell Arms
|London, UK
|Apr 27, 2022
|Lucky's Luke
|Trier, DE
|Apr 28, 2022
|Conne Island
|Leipzig, DE
|Apr 29, 2022
|B58
|Braunschweig, DE
|Apr 30, 2022
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE
|May 02, 2022
|Molotow Skybar
|Hamburg, DE
|May 03, 2022
|Bumann and Sohn
|Koln, DE
|May 04, 2022
|Juha West
|Stuttgart, DE
|May 05, 2022
|Kreativfabrik
|Wiesbaden, DE
|May 07, 2022
|The Supersonic
|Paris, FR
|May 09, 2022
|La Zone
|Liege, BE
|May 10, 2022
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE
|May 11, 2022
|Patronaat
|Haarlem, NL