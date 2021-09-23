Weakened Friends announce album, release video

Weakened Friends have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Quitter and will be out November 19 via Don Giovanni Records and Big Scary Monsters. The band has also released a video for the title track. They will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 with Snake Eyes. Weakened Friends released Common Blah in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.

Quitter Tracklist

1. Bargain Bin

2. Quitter

3. Everything is Better

4. 25th

5. Tunnels

6. Planes

7. Spew

8. What You Like

9. Haunted House

10. The Last Ten

11. Point of Interest

DateVenueCity
Apr 14, 2022The Prince AlbertBrighton, UK
Apr 15, 2022HeartbreakersSouthampton, UK
Apr 16, 2022Crofters RightsBristol, UK
Apr 18, 2022OutpostLiverpool, UK
Apr 19, 2022Hug and PintGlasgow, UK
Apr 20, 2022Dead WaxBirmingham, UK
Apr 21, 2022FirebugLeicester, UK
Apr 22, 2022Night PeopleManchester, UK
Apr 23, 2022Shacklewell ArmsLondon, UK
Apr 27, 2022Lucky's LukeTrier, DE
Apr 28, 2022Conne IslandLeipzig, DE
Apr 29, 2022B58Braunschweig, DE
Apr 30, 2022CassiopeiaBerlin, DE
May 02, 2022Molotow SkybarHamburg, DE
May 03, 2022Bumann and SohnKoln, DE
May 04, 2022Juha WestStuttgart, DE
May 05, 2022KreativfabrikWiesbaden, DE
May 07, 2022The SupersonicParis, FR
May 09, 2022La ZoneLiege, BE
May 10, 2022TrixAntwerp, BE
May 11, 2022PatronaatHaarlem, NL