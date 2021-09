Weakened Friends announce album, release video

3 hours ago by Em Moore

Weakened Friends have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Quitter and will be out November 19 via Don Giovanni Records and Big Scary Monsters. The band has also released a video for the title track. They will be touring Europe and the UK in 2022 with Snake Eyes. Weakened Friends released Common Blah in 2018. Check out the video, tracklist, and tour dates below.